Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $19.02, but opened at $18.54. Rigetti Computing shares last traded at $20.83, with a volume of 26,124,376 shares trading hands.

RGTI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Rigetti Computing from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on Rigetti Computing in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.80.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.79 and a beta of 1.31.

In related news, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners X. L. sold 713,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.52, for a total value of $1,085,106.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,868,332 shares in the company, valued at $31,719,864.64. The trade was a 3.31 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael S. Clifton sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,313,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,941,592. The trade was a 8.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,955,125 shares of company stock valued at $5,489,354 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rigetti Computing in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rigetti Computing during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Rigetti Computing by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 62,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Rigetti Computing by 166.9% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 63,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 39,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in Rigetti Computing in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. 35.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rigetti Computing, Inc, through its subsidiaries, builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors. The company offers cloud in a form of quantum processing unit, such as 9-qubit chip and Ankaa-2 system under the Novera brand name; and sells access to its quantum computers through quantum computing as a service.

