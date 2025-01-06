RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RSF) to Issue $0.14 Monthly Dividend

RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RSF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 6th,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.1357 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th.
RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.8% per year over the last three years. RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund has a dividend payout ratio of 90.6% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble.
RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of RSF stock opened at $15.22 on Monday. RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund has a 12-month low of $14.90 and a 12-month high of $16.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.32 and a 200-day moving average of $15.29.
About RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund
RiverNorth Specialty Finance Corporation’s ISS Governance QualityScore as of N/A is N/A. The pillar scores are Audit: N/A; Board: N/A; Shareholder Rights: N/A; Compensation: N/A.
