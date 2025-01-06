RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RFM) Declares $0.09 Monthly Dividend

RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RFM – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 6th,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 0.094 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th.
RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund Trading Up 0.8 %
NYSEARCA:RFM opened at $15.12 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.61 and its 200 day moving average is $15.88. RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $14.78 and a 52-week high of $16.54.
RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
