Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSEARCA:RMM)

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 6th,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0905 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th.
Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Trading Up 1.4 %
NYSEARCA RMM opened at $14.76 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.29 and its 200 day moving average is $15.48. Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.97 and a fifty-two week high of $16.37.
Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
