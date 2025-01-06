Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSEARCA:RMM)

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 6th,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0905 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th.

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSEARCA RMM opened at $14.76 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.29 and its 200 day moving average is $15.48. Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.97 and a fifty-two week high of $16.37.

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal debt securities.

