RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.09

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMIGet Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 6th,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0945 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th.

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.7% annually over the last three years.

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE RMI opened at $15.32 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.92. RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $14.79 and a 12-month high of $16.74.

The RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc (the “Fund”) seeks to provide current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income taxes1 with a secondary objective of total return.

