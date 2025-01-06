Rivian Automotive’s (RIVN) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Cantor Fitzgerald

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $13.00 price objective on the electric vehicle automaker’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 19.55% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Rivian Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.48.

RIVN traded down $0.33 during trading on Monday, reaching $16.16. 18,687,999 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,123,777. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.49 billion, a PE ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 2.12. Rivian Automotive has a fifty-two week low of $8.26 and a fifty-two week high of $19.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 5.09.

In other Rivian Automotive news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 18,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $277,515.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 351,900 shares in the company, valued at $5,278,500. This represents a 4.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 71,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total value of $991,434.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 863,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,983,450.68. This represents a 7.64 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 256,000 shares of company stock worth $3,312,443. 2.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RIVN. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Rivian Automotive by 52.5% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 50,357,579 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $565,012,000 after acquiring an additional 17,341,786 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 153.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,430,500 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $72,877,000 after purchasing an additional 3,285,867 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 79.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,607,220 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $51,693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035,831 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Rivian Automotive by 102.8% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,479,559 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $33,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in Rivian Automotive in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,388,000. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

