Royal Bank of Canada Issues Positive Forecast for Primo Brands (NYSE:PRMB) Stock Price

Primo Brands (NYSE:PRMB – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 22.15% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Primo Brands in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Primo Brands in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company.
Primo Water Corporation is a leading pure-play water solutions provider in North America and Europe. Primo operates largely under a recurring razor/razorblade revenue model. The razor in Primo’s revenue model is its industry leading line-up of sleek and innovative water dispensers, which are sold through major retailers and online at various price points or leased to customers.
