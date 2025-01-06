RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Holdings Decreased by Legacy Wealth Management LLC MS

Legacy Wealth Management LLC MS cut its stake in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 39,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,165 shares during the period. RTX makes up about 1.8% of Legacy Wealth Management LLC MS’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Legacy Wealth Management LLC MS’s holdings in RTX were worth $4,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of RTX by 1,247.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,053,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901,256 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RTX by 11,235.6% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,701,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,095,000 after buying an additional 1,686,007 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in RTX by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,471,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,238,004,000 after purchasing an additional 852,183 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in RTX by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,448,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,300,000 after acquiring an additional 792,830 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in RTX by 256.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 976,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,309,000 after acquiring an additional 702,699 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen upgraded RTX to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of RTX from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of RTX from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of RTX from $122.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.67.

Shares of NYSE RTX traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $115.10. The company had a trading volume of 743,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,137,983. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $153.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $118.87 and its 200-day moving average is $116.59. RTX Co. has a 52 week low of $84.43 and a 52 week high of $128.70.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $20.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.84 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 5.97%. RTX’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.00%.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

