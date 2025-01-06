RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Bought by CWA Asset Management Group LLC

CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 39,313 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,198 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $4,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RTX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RTX during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD acquired a new stake in shares of RTX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of RTX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new position in RTX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RTX stock traded down $0.84 during trading on Monday, hitting $115.03. 1,064,167 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,361,669. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $118.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.59. RTX Co. has a 52-week low of $84.43 and a 52-week high of $128.70.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.11. RTX had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The firm had revenue of $20.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.00%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RTX shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of RTX from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of RTX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of RTX from $122.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $131.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RTX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.67.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

