Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Receives $147.43 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $147.43.

R has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Ryder System from $148.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Ryder System from $160.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th.

Get Ryder System alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Ryder System

Ryder System Stock Up 1.8 %

NYSE:R opened at $159.23 on Friday. Ryder System has a 52-week low of $106.62 and a 52-week high of $171.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.09. The company has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 1.31.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by $0.05. Ryder System had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ryder System will post 12.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ryder System Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is 30.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Thomas M. Havens sold 4,000 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.44, for a total transaction of $629,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,504 shares in the company, valued at $3,228,149.76. This trade represents a 16.32 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of R. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 376.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 9,764 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after buying an additional 7,715 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Ryder System by 14.3% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 136,781 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,724,000 after acquiring an additional 17,074 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Ryder System by 83.0% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,260 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC increased its stake in Ryder System by 43.5% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 25,547 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,725,000 after purchasing an additional 7,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 13.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,780 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,344 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

About Ryder System

(Get Free Report

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website, as well as digital and technology support services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ryder System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.