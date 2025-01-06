Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Acquired by Boltwood Capital Management

Boltwood Capital Management raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 100.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,185,387 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 595,097 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises 6.7% of Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $21,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 97.0% during the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 32,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 15,997 shares during the period. Beacon Wealthcare LLC raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 113.1% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Wealthcare LLC now owns 187,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,470,000 after buying an additional 99,537 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 73.1% during the fourth quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 16,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 7,106 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 100.3% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 52,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after acquiring an additional 26,265 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHF traded up $0.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $18.79. 3,203,254 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,015,794. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.60. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $17.73 and a 52 week high of $20.82. The company has a market cap of $18.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.87.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

