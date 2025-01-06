Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Purchased by Burkett Financial Services LLC

Burkett Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 201.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,542,139 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,030,031 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises approximately 17.2% of Burkett Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Burkett Financial Services LLC owned about 0.22% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $42,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHD stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $27.52. 10,718,362 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,810,999. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.72. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $24.97 and a 1-year high of $29.72. The firm has a market cap of $19.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

