Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Holdings Raised by Burkett Financial Services LLC

Burkett Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 98.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,165 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,492 shares during the quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHA. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 604.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3,954.2% in the 2nd quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 973 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

SCHA traded up $0.27 during trading on Monday, reaching $26.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,229,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,386,701. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.61. The company has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.19. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $22.24 and a 12-month high of $28.57.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.