SDX Energy (LON:SDX) Trading Up 17.7% – Should You Buy?

SDX Energy plc (LON:SDX – Get Free Report) shares were up 17.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.43 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.43 ($0.01). Approximately 1,808,730 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 3,621,122 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.36 ($0.00).

The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.35. The company has a market capitalization of £869,380.00, a P/E ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1.32 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2.16.

SDX Energy plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the Arab Republic of Egypt and the Kingdom of Morocco. The company holds 50% working interest in Meseda and Rabul fields in the West Gharib, Egypt; 55% interest in the South Disouq concession located in the Nile Delta region, Egypt; and 75% working interest in four exploration permits consisting of Sebou Central, Gharb Occidental, Lalla Mimouna Nord, and Moulay Bouchta Ouest concessions situated in the Gharb Basin, Morocco.

