SEALSQ (NASDAQ:LAES) Trading 15.6% Higher – Time to Buy?

SEALSQ Corp (NASDAQ:LAES – Get Free Report) shares traded up 15.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.50 and last traded at $9.41. 25,299,149 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 51,369,391 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.14.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Maxim Group reduced their price target on shares of SEALSQ from $2.25 to $1.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 27th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on LAES
SEALSQ Stock Performance
About SEALSQ
SEALSQ Corp, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor chips in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers semiconductors, such as VaultIC secure elements, secure arm platform, and smart card reader chips; identity provisioning services, such as IoT device provisioning and chip provisioning; and managed PKI for IoT solutions and trust services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than SEALSQ
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- Build-Your-Bowl Battle: CAVA, Chipotle, and Sweetgreen Face Off
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- Insiders Are Loading Up: 3 Key Stock Picks for Investors
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- How Cigna Remains at the Top of the Health Insurance Food Chain
Receive News & Ratings for SEALSQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEALSQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.