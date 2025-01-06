SEALSQ (NASDAQ:LAES) Trading 15.6% Higher – Time to Buy?

SEALSQ Corp (NASDAQ:LAES – Get Free Report) shares traded up 15.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.50 and last traded at $9.41. 25,299,149 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 51,369,391 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.14.

Separately, Maxim Group reduced their price target on shares of SEALSQ from $2.25 to $1.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 27th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.09.

SEALSQ Corp, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor chips in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers semiconductors, such as VaultIC secure elements, secure arm platform, and smart card reader chips; identity provisioning services, such as IoT device provisioning and chip provisioning; and managed PKI for IoT solutions and trust services.

