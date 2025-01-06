ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Piper Sandler Analyst Says

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Piper Sandler from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.01% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on NOW. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $906.00 to $913.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on ServiceNow from $1,068.00 to $1,071.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $900.00 to $1,055.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of ServiceNow from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $900.00 to $960.00 in a report on Monday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,061.04.

NYSE NOW traded up $7.25 on Monday, hitting $1,081.02. 292,006 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 734,128. ServiceNow has a 52-week low of $637.99 and a 52-week high of $1,157.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 168.12, a P/E/G ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,053.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $913.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. Research analysts forecast that ServiceNow will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,064.60, for a total value of $333,219.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,884,725.40. The trade was a 7.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 300 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,047.95, for a total transaction of $314,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,467 shares in the company, valued at $10,968,892.65. The trade was a 2.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,629 shares of company stock worth $20,861,626. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NOW. World Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 499,668.1% in the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,772,785 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,268,731,000 after buying an additional 4,771,830 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 89,137.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,185,067 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,059,912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,739 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 216.6% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,367,875 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,206,178,000 after purchasing an additional 935,848 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 24.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,169,531 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,834,797,000 after purchasing an additional 615,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,606,394 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,014,302,000 after purchasing an additional 502,845 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

