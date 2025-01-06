ServiceTitan (NASDAQ:TTAN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Loop Capital

Stock analysts at Loop Capital began coverage on shares of ServiceTitan (NASDAQ:TTAN – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 0.75% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on ServiceTitan in a research note on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on ServiceTitan in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of ServiceTitan in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of ServiceTitan in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on ServiceTitan in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.45.

ServiceTitan stock opened at $105.79 on Monday. ServiceTitan has a one year low of $94.02 and a one year high of $112.00.

ServiceTitan, Inc engages in the collection of field service activities required to install, maintain, and service the infrastructure and systems of residences and commercial buildings. The company was founded by Ara Mahdessian and Vahe Kuzoyan on June 8, 2008 and is headquartered in Glendale, CA.

