SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

SIFCO Industries Price Performance

SIFCO Industries stock opened at $3.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 1.19. SIFCO Industries has a 52-week low of $2.87 and a 52-week high of $5.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SIFCO Industries

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SIFCO Industries stock. Minerva Advisors LLC boosted its position in SIFCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SIF – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 423,889 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,281 shares during the period. SIFCO Industries accounts for about 1.1% of Minerva Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Minerva Advisors LLC owned approximately 6.86% of SIFCO Industries worth $1,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 24.20% of the company’s stock.

SIFCO Industries Company Profile

SIFCO Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells forgings and machined components primarily for the aerospace and energy markets in North America and Europe. The company’s processes and services include forging, heat-treating, chemical processing, and machining. It also offers original equipment manufacturer and aftermarket components for aircraft and industrial gas turbine engines; steam turbine blades; structural airframe components; aircraft landing gear components; aircraft wheels and brakes; rotating components for helicopters; and commercial/industrial products.

