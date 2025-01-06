Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Given New $145.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target points to a potential upside of 7.21% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on SLAB. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $120.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $150.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.56.

NASDAQ SLAB traded up $7.59 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $135.25. The company had a trading volume of 47,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,881. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $115.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.42. The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of -18.28 and a beta of 1.17. Silicon Laboratories has a twelve month low of $94.00 and a twelve month high of $154.91.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $166.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.50 million. Silicon Laboratories had a negative return on equity of 12.60% and a negative net margin of 46.93%. Silicon Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Silicon Laboratories will post -3.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SLAB. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Silicon Laboratories during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 159.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 84.1% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 11,457.1% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the industrial Internet of Things (IoT), including industrial automation and control, smart buildings, access control, HVAC control, and industrial wearables and power tools; smart cities applications, such as smart metering, smart street lighting, renewable energy, electric vehicle supply equipment, and smart agriculture; commercial IoT applications, including smart lighting, asset tracking, electronic shelf labels, theft protection, and enterprise access points; smart home applications, comprising home automation/security systems, smart speakers, smart lighting, HVAC control, smart cameras, smart appliances, smart home sensing, smart locks, and window/blind controls; and connected health applications, including diabetes management, consumer health and fitness, elderly care, patient monitoring, and activity tracking; as well as in commercial building automation, consumer electronics, and medical instrumentation.

