Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC Acquires 4,858 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 105,903 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,858 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $6,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the second quarter worth $36,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 57.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the second quarter worth about $72,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000.

NASDAQ VGIT traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $57.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,191,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,823,830. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1 year low of $57.03 and a 1 year high of $60.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.14.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.1901 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

