Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC Acquires 4,858 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 105,903 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,858 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $6,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the second quarter worth $36,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 57.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the second quarter worth about $72,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ VGIT traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $57.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,191,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,823,830. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1 year low of $57.03 and a 1 year high of $60.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.14.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF
- How to Plot Fibonacci Price Inflection Levels
- Build-Your-Bowl Battle: CAVA, Chipotle, and Sweetgreen Face Off
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- Insiders Are Loading Up: 3 Key Stock Picks for Investors
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- How Cigna Remains at the Top of the Health Insurance Food Chain
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.