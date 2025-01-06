Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 2,974 AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP)

Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $963,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in AppLovin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in AppLovin in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in AppLovin during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in AppLovin by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on APP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on AppLovin from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of AppLovin from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $270.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Benchmark reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded AppLovin from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.71.

In related news, CFO Herald Y. Chen sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.16, for a total value of $146,464.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 207,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,032,757.84. This trade represents a 0.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 59,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.14, for a total transaction of $17,132,918.64. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,017,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $291,115,402.32. The trade was a 5.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 888,867 shares of company stock valued at $284,773,062 in the last ninety days. 14.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

APP traded down $1.60 during trading on Monday, hitting $349.05. The company had a trading volume of 2,362,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,882,607. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $302.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $172.24. The company has a market capitalization of $117.14 billion, a PE ratio of 105.77, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70. AppLovin Co. has a one year low of $37.95 and a one year high of $417.64.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.33. AppLovin had a return on equity of 122.24% and a net margin of 26.85%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. AppLovin’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that AppLovin Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

