Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 6,000.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,185 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $1,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PWR. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in Quanta Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Quanta Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Quanta Services by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 117 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new stake in Quanta Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Quanta Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PWR traded up $2.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $328.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 258,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 663,832. The business’s 50 day moving average is $327.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $292.63. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $187.27 and a 12-month high of $350.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $48.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.65 and a beta of 1.06.

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.26. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 16.71%. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This is a positive change from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 7.38%.

Several analysts have weighed in on PWR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Quanta Services in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $297.00 price objective on the stock. Northland Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $328.00 price objective (up previously from $280.00) on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $348.00 to $394.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $280.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $355.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $324.25.

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

