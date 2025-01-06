Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC Buys Shares of 2,398 CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,398 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 6.4% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 3.9% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 14,466 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,955,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 27.2% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in CyberArk Software in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC increased its position in CyberArk Software by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 3,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $971,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the period. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CyberArk Software alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CYBR. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on CyberArk Software from $358.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on CyberArk Software from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on CyberArk Software from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $346.52.

CyberArk Software Trading Up 1.1 %

CYBR stock traded up $3.87 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $343.34. The stock had a trading volume of 199,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,147. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 1-year low of $213.05 and a 1-year high of $348.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $311.92 and a 200 day moving average of $287.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,271.68 and a beta of 1.13.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.48. CyberArk Software had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 2.29%. The firm had revenue of $240.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CyberArk Software Profile

(Free Report)

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.