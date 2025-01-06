Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC Grows Position in ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF (NYSEARCA:ROBO)

Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC grew its position in ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF (NYSEARCA:ROBO – Free Report) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,289 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,023 shares during the quarter. ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF accounts for 1.1% of Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF were worth $3,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF in the third quarter worth $4,759,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. grew its stake in shares of ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 38,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,173,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $420,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF by 286.5% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter.

ROBO traded up $1.04 on Monday, hitting $58.20. The company had a trading volume of 55,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,640. ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF has a 12-month low of $49.24 and a 12-month high of $59.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.76. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 28.27 and a beta of 1.28.

The Robo Global Robotics and Automation Index ETF (ROBO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a global index of companies involved in robotics and automation. The portfolio utilizes a tiered weighting strategy. ROBO was launched on Oct 22, 2013 and is managed by ROBO Global.

