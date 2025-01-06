Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC Has $1.38 Million Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76 shares during the quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 5,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Embree Financial Group boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Embree Financial Group now owns 8,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 3,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 18,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,264,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shira Ridge Wealth Management increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Shira Ridge Wealth Management now owns 3,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock traded up $0.75 on Monday, reaching $171.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,064,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,708,240. The firm has a market cap of $122.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $175.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.93. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $146.67 and a 1 year high of $182.38.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.