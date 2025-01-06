Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC Has $4.20 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 31.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,886 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,820 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up 1.3% of Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Old Port Advisors boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tcwp LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 30,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,355,000 after acquiring an additional 2,649 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 47,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,591,000 after acquiring an additional 8,149 shares during the period. Finally, Somnio Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Somnio Financial Group LLC now owns 42,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,224,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA VO traded up $1.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $268.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 307,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,696. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $273.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $260.58. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $224.86 and a twelve month high of $285.60.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

