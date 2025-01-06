Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC Has $862,000 Stake in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG)

Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC lowered its stake in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Free Report) by 32.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,261 shares during the quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Northern Oil and Gas were worth $862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 23,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Easterly Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 0.8% in the third quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 50,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 100.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on NOG shares. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Northern Oil and Gas from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.20.

Northern Oil and Gas Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE:NOG traded up $0.44 on Monday, reaching $38.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 250,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 747,581. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.85. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.13 and a 1-year high of $44.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.20. Northern Oil and Gas had a return on equity of 27.52% and a net margin of 33.44%. The business had revenue of $753.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 140.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northern Oil and Gas Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.17%.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

(Free Report)

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

Featured Stories

