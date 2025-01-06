Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC Invests $1.49 Million in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 33,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,494,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dentgroup LLC raised its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 77.4% in the 4th quarter. Dentgroup LLC now owns 43,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after acquiring an additional 19,084 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 14.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,716,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651,218 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 797,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,499,000 after buying an additional 83,977 shares in the last quarter. Alternative Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alternative Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 59,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,793,000 after buying an additional 15,169 shares during the period. Finally, Forthright Family Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 100.2% in the 3rd quarter. Forthright Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 270,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,505,000 after buying an additional 135,249 shares during the period.

IUSB stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $45.11. 1,327,519 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,337,000. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $44.21 and a 52 week high of $47.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.08.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th were paid a $0.1605 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $1.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. This is an increase from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

