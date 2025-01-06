Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Global X FinTech Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:FINX)

Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X FinTech Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:FINX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 42,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,311,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X FinTech Thematic ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $207,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in Global X FinTech Thematic ETF during the third quarter valued at about $301,000. PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in Global X FinTech Thematic ETF during the second quarter worth about $310,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X FinTech Thematic ETF by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Global X FinTech Thematic ETF by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 17,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 3,236 shares in the last quarter.

Global X FinTech Thematic ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FINX traded up $0.35 during trading on Monday, reaching $32.55. 22,203 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,984. Global X FinTech Thematic ETF has a 12-month low of $23.44 and a 12-month high of $34.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.69. The firm has a market cap of $324.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.40 and a beta of 1.35.

Global X FinTech Thematic ETF Dividend Announcement

Global X FinTech Thematic ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be given a $0.1684 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.

The Global X FinTech ETF (FINX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Global Fintech Thematic index, a market-cap-weighted index of companies in developed markets that derive significant revenues from providing financial technology products and services. FINX was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

