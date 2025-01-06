Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,524 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $893,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co of the South grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 232.8% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co of the South now owns 8,869 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 6,204 shares in the last quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 55.5% in the third quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,389,000 after buying an additional 4,907 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 26,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,588,000 after acquiring an additional 6,664 shares during the last quarter. NRI Wealth Management LC purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,545,000. Finally, Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $613,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of TSM traded up $11.98 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $220.59. 15,462,523 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,918,404. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $195.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $182.03. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1 year low of $99.98 and a 1 year high of $221.84.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.20. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 39.10% and a return on equity of 27.44%. The firm had revenue of $23.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.72 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be issued a $0.5484 dividend. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $214.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

(Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

