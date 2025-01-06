Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC Purchases 122,686 Shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ)

Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ – Free Report) by 130.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 216,797 shares of the technology ETF’s stock after buying an additional 122,686 shares during the quarter. Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF comprises about 2.7% of Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF were worth $8,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,398 shares of the technology ETF’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 38,485 shares of the technology ETF’s stock worth $1,430,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 23,740 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company increased its stake in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 7,448 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Lowery Thomas LLC raised its position in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Lowery Thomas LLC now owns 14,469 shares of the technology ETF’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.02% of the company’s stock.

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

AIQ stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Monday, hitting $39.59. The company had a trading volume of 406,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,931. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of -232.88 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.88 and a 200-day moving average of $36.79. Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF has a one year low of $29.96 and a one year high of $40.65.

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Announces Dividend

About Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.0109 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -29.41%.

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF

