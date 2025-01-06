Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC Raises Holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 20.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,221 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,543 shares during the quarter. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF comprises about 2.9% of Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $9,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CIBR. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

NASDAQ:CIBR traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $64.68. 392,425 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 565,126. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.54 and its 200-day moving average is $59.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 1.00. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 12-month low of $50.52 and a 12-month high of $67.10.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.0812 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

