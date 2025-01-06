Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC Takes Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,786,000. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VOO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,924,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,624,419,000 after buying an additional 2,879,321 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,383,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,338,681,000 after purchasing an additional 277,818 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,542,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,272,751,000 after purchasing an additional 160,184 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 57,975.9% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,915,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,176,904,000 after purchasing an additional 7,902,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 32,889.4% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 7,252,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,627,139,000 after purchasing an additional 7,230,409 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded up $4.83 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $549.23. 3,351,174 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,529,748. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $430.37 and a twelve month high of $559.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $497.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $546.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $524.36.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.