Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC Takes Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,786,000. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.
Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VOO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,924,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,624,419,000 after buying an additional 2,879,321 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,383,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,338,681,000 after purchasing an additional 277,818 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,542,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,272,751,000 after purchasing an additional 160,184 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 57,975.9% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,915,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,176,904,000 after purchasing an additional 7,902,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 32,889.4% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 7,252,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,627,139,000 after purchasing an additional 7,230,409 shares during the period.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.9 %
Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded up $4.83 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $549.23. 3,351,174 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,529,748. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $430.37 and a twelve month high of $559.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $497.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $546.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $524.36.
About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard S&P 500 ETF
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- Build-Your-Bowl Battle: CAVA, Chipotle, and Sweetgreen Face Off
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- Insiders Are Loading Up: 3 Key Stock Picks for Investors
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- How Cigna Remains at the Top of the Health Insurance Food Chain
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.