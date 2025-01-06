Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 51,037 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 862 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up approximately 1.5% of Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Walmart in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Walmart by 77.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 399 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new position in Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new stake in Walmart during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Hara Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Performance

WMT stock traded up $1.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $91.93. The company had a trading volume of 7,252,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,802,323. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.23 and a 1-year high of $96.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $89.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $738.51 billion, a PE ratio of 37.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The retailer reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 2.92%. The business had revenue of $169.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

WMT has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Walmart from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Walmart from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Walmart from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Walmart to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.69.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In other news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 2,065 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.69, for a total transaction of $166,624.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 457,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,915,110.17. This trade represents a 0.45 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.35, for a total value of $2,689,601.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,785,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $349,609,579.70. This represents a 0.76 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 140,412 shares of company stock worth $12,478,116. Company insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

