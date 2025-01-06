SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $14.49, but opened at $15.24. SkyWater Technology shares last traded at $16.71, with a volume of 367,943 shares trading hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
SKYT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of SkyWater Technology in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of SkyWater Technology from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th.
Read Our Latest Analysis on SKYT
SkyWater Technology Stock Performance
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other SkyWater Technology news, Director Loren A. Unterseher sold 7,761 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.27, for a total transaction of $71,944.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,806,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,714,067.28. This represents a 0.06 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 42.55% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On SkyWater Technology
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKYT. Quarry LP bought a new position in SkyWater Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of SkyWater Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SkyWater Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of SkyWater Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of SkyWater Technology by 98,866.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 11,864 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.
About SkyWater Technology
SkyWater Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a pure-play technology foundry that engages in the provision of semiconductor development, manufacturing, and packaging services in the United States. The company offers engineering and process development support services to co-create technologies with customers; and semiconductor manufacturing services for various silicon-based analog and mixed-signal, micro-electromechanical systems, and rad-hard integrated circuits.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than SkyWater Technology
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Build-Your-Bowl Battle: CAVA, Chipotle, and Sweetgreen Face Off
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Insiders Are Loading Up: 3 Key Stock Picks for Investors
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- How Cigna Remains at the Top of the Health Insurance Food Chain
Receive News & Ratings for SkyWater Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SkyWater Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.