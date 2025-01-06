SmartRent, Inc. (NYSE:SMRT) Shares Acquired by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SmartRent, Inc. (NYSE:SMRT – Free Report) by 21.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 310,672 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,809 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in SmartRent were worth $537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SMRT. Long Pond Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of SmartRent by 133.1% during the second quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 9,316,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,265,000 after acquiring an additional 5,320,147 shares during the last quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SmartRent by 82.0% during the second quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC now owns 5,658,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,523,000 after acquiring an additional 2,549,856 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SmartRent by 27.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,009,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,316,000 after acquiring an additional 2,138,797 shares during the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of SmartRent by 788.5% during the third quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 2,242,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SmartRent during the third quarter valued at $1,997,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.42% of the company’s stock.

SMRT opened at $1.80 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.82. SmartRent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.17 and a 52 week high of $3.47. The firm has a market cap of $346.63 million, a P/E ratio of -13.85 and a beta of 1.96.

SmartRent ( NYSE:SMRT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $40.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.94 million. SmartRent had a negative net margin of 12.77% and a negative return on equity of 6.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that SmartRent, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Frank Martell bought 48,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.45 per share, for a total transaction of $69,895.80. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 248,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $359,895.80. This trade represents a 24.10 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 9.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SmartRent, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides an integrated smart home operating system to residential property owners and operators, homebuilders, institutional home buyers, developers, and residents in the United States. The company’s products and solutions include smart apartments and homes, access control for buildings, common areas, and rental units, asset protection and monitoring, parking management, self-guided tours, and community and resident Wi-Fi.

