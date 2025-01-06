SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL) Shares Sold by Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC

Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,351 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF comprises 4.8% of Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $15,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BIL. Prairie Sky Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Prairie Sky Financial Group LLC now owns 35,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,263,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $3,236,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 258.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 8,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 6,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 332,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,551,000 after purchasing an additional 90,648 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BIL stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $91.47. 3,844,138 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,463,937. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a one year low of $91.29 and a one year high of $91.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.61.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

