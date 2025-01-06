SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Shares Purchased by Boltwood Capital Management

Boltwood Capital Management increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 288,560 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,850 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF comprises about 3.0% of Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $9,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 911,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,097,000 after purchasing an additional 12,211 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,515,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,940,000 after buying an additional 196,245 shares during the last quarter. Copley Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the third quarter worth $483,000. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 7.5% during the third quarter. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. now owns 298,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,225,000 after acquiring an additional 20,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimist Retirement Group LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Optimist Retirement Group LLC now owns 164,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,171,000 after purchasing an additional 4,760 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SPDW traded up $0.43 on Monday, reaching $34.70. The stock had a trading volume of 600,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,799,279. The company has a market cap of $19.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.88. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $32.63 and a 12-month high of $38.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.87.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

