SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR) Sees Large Volume Increase – What’s Next?

Shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 74,360 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the previous session’s volume of 129,809 shares.The stock last traded at $51.01 and had previously closed at $50.27.

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.36 and its 200 day moving average is $55.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 0.83.

Institutional Trading of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GNR. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 9.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 157,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,090,000 after purchasing an additional 13,625 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 118.5% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 14,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 7,712 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 134.2% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 60.6% during the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 17,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after buying an additional 6,777 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 45,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,521,000 after acquiring an additional 6,612 shares in the last quarter.

About SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF

The SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (GNR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Natural Resources index. The fund tracks an index of global companies in natural resources and\u002For commodity businesses. GNR was launched on Sep 13, 2010 and is managed by State Street.

