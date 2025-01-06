Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) Shares Acquired by Versant Capital Management Inc

Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI – Free Report) by 27.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Standex International were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Standex International by 93.5% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Standex International during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Standex International in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Standex International by 15.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Standex International by 18,180.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. 90.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Standex International alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Standex International

In other news, Director Thomas J. Hansen sold 1,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.41, for a total value of $349,491.01. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,405,196.71. This represents a 12.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Ademir Sarcevic sold 1,600 shares of Standex International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.81, for a total value of $319,696.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,613,763.66. The trade was a 8.13 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,061 shares of company stock worth $1,359,419. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SXI. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Standex International in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Standex International from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Standex International

Standex International Price Performance

SXI opened at $189.72 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.10, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $198.53 and a 200-day moving average of $182.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Standex International Co. has a 12-month low of $140.04 and a 12-month high of $212.65.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.05. Standex International had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 10.26%. The firm had revenue of $170.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Standex International Co. will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Standex International Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. This is an increase from Standex International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Standex International’s payout ratio is presently 20.98%.

Standex International Profile

(Free Report)

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Standex International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standex International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.