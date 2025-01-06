Stifel Nicolaus Issues Positive Forecast for Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) Stock Price

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price indicates a potential downside of 10.51% from the company’s current price.

TRUP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Trupanion from $45.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Northland Securities raised their price target on Trupanion from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Trupanion from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.33.

Trupanion Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ TRUP traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $49.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,595. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Trupanion has a 52-week low of $19.69 and a 52-week high of $57.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -153.66 and a beta of 1.61.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 4.36% and a negative net margin of 1.08%. The firm had revenue of $327.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Trupanion will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Trupanion

In related news, SVP Emily Dreyer sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total transaction of $170,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,708 shares in the company, valued at $1,355,233.80. This trade represents a 11.15 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steve Weinrauch sold 11,916 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $631,548.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,595,834. This represents a 19.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,405 shares of company stock valued at $1,512,482. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trupanion

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Trupanion by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Trupanion by 2.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Trupanion during the third quarter worth $54,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 259.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 65,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,750,000 after purchasing an additional 47,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 27.8% in the third quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 367,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,443,000 after buying an additional 80,014 shares during the last quarter.

About Trupanion

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Continental Europe, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

