Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 16,588,282 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 24% from the previous session’s volume of 21,758,871 shares.The stock last traded at $38.17 and had previously closed at $33.33.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SMCI. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Northland Capmk upgraded Super Micro Computer to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Super Micro Computer from $67.50 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 target price (down from $62.00) on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.89.

Get Super Micro Computer alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SMCI

Super Micro Computer Stock Up 9.9 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The stock has a market capitalization of $20.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.35 and a 200 day moving average of $50.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Super Micro Computer by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 400.0% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 30 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its stake in Super Micro Computer by 141.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 41 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Super Micro Computer

(Get Free Report)

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.