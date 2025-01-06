SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) vs. PCM Fund (NYSE:PCM) Head-To-Head Contrast

SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS – Get Free Report) and PCM Fund (NYSE:PCM – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

12.9% of SuRo Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.3% of PCM Fund shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.0% of SuRo Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of PCM Fund shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get SuRo Capital alerts:

Risk and Volatility

SuRo Capital has a beta of 1.61, meaning that its share price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PCM Fund has a beta of 0.83, meaning that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SuRo Capital 0 0 2 0 3.00 PCM Fund 0 0 0 0 0.00

This is a summary of recent recommendations for SuRo Capital and PCM Fund, as reported by MarketBeat.

SuRo Capital presently has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1.35%. Given SuRo Capital’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe SuRo Capital is more favorable than PCM Fund.

Profitability

This table compares SuRo Capital and PCM Fund’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SuRo Capital -801.00% -7.28% -5.10% PCM Fund N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

SuRo Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.11 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. PCM Fund pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 14.3%. SuRo Capital pays out -5.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SuRo Capital and PCM Fund”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SuRo Capital -$33.35 million -4.15 $5.07 million ($1.89) -3.13 PCM Fund $5.49 million 14.67 N/A N/A N/A

SuRo Capital has higher earnings, but lower revenue than PCM Fund.

Summary

SuRo Capital beats PCM Fund on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SuRo Capital

(Get Free Report)

SuRo Capital Corp. is a business development company. The firm seeks to invest in growth capital, late stage and venture capital-backed private companies. SuRo Capital Corp. was founded in 2010 and is based in San Francisco, California with additional office in New York, New York.

About PCM Fund

(Get Free Report)

PCM Fund Inc. is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It seeks to invest in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in commercial mortgage-backed securities. It employs fundamental analysis with a focus on top down stock picking approach to create its portfolio. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclay’s CMBS Investment Grade Index. PCM Fund Inc was formed on September 2, 1993 and is domiciled in the United States.

Receive News & Ratings for SuRo Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SuRo Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.