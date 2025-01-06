Synairgen (LON:SNG) Trading Up 33.3% – Here’s What Happened

Synairgen plc (LON:SNG – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 33.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 3 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3 ($0.04). 205,983 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 332,641 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.25 ($0.03).

Synairgen Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £6.04 million, a P/E ratio of -100.00 and a beta of -2.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 4.03 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 4.16. The company has a quick ratio of 6.35, a current ratio of 6.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

About Synairgen

Synairgen plc discovers and develops drugs for respiratory diseases. It develops SNG001, an inhaled interferon beta for the treatment of COVID-19; inhaled interferon beta (IFN-ß), which is in Phase-II clinical trials for the treatment of asthma caused by the common cold and flu; and IFN-ß that is in Phase-II clinical trials for the treatment or prevention of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

