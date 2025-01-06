Synovus Financial Corp Has $711,000 Stock Position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 64.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,514 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,662 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. World Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 346,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,996,000 after acquiring an additional 4,295 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at about $511,000. Hardin Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth about $361,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 60.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,678,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,778,000 after buying an additional 634,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Investment Services Inc. raised its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 52,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after buying an additional 6,070 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHO opened at $24.14 on Monday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $23.85 and a 52 week high of $24.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.24.

About Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

