T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Bought by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 36.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,473,540 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 397,345 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $324,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TMUS. DT Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 65.3% during the 3rd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 119 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 76.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 129 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 128.3% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 137 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Letitia A. Long sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.08, for a total transaction of $254,188.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,306,295.24. The trade was a 16.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Wolfe Nelson sold 42,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.26, for a total value of $9,249,223.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,380,222.46. The trade was a 40.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 206,969 shares of company stock valued at $46,656,527. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TMUS. Raymond James downgraded shares of T-Mobile US from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $210.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Scotiabank increased their target price on T-Mobile US from $236.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on T-Mobile US from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $247.58.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $219.11 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $254.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.56. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $158.84 and a 1 year high of $248.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $231.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $208.11.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.29. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 12.96%. The company had revenue of $20.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.38 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is 40.14%.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

