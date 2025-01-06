Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $192.14 and last traded at $191.73, with a volume of 108449 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $188.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on TTWO shares. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $176.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $172.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $156.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Take-Two Interactive Software presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $197.58.

Take-Two Interactive Software Trading Up 0.9 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

The stock has a market cap of $33.46 billion, a PE ratio of -9.00, a PEG ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $181.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.05.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, Director Laverne Evans Srinivasan sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.17, for a total value of $358,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,736,515.64. This trade represents a 17.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.64, for a total value of $145,796.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 149,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,029,475.56. This trade represents a 0.52 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Take-Two Interactive Software

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TTWO. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 87.0% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 189,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,127,000 after buying an additional 10,491 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 35,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,489,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the period. Finally, Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas bought a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,301,000. 95.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

Featured Stories

