Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) Receives $10.60 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.47.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VIV. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Telefônica Brasil from $10.60 to $9.20 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Telefônica Brasil from $9.20 to $10.40 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Telefônica Brasil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. New Street Research lowered shares of Telefônica Brasil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Telefônica Brasil from $11.50 to $11.80 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th.

Telefônica Brasil Trading Down 2.0 %

VIV opened at $7.50 on Friday. Telefônica Brasil has a 52 week low of $7.47 and a 52 week high of $11.43. The stock has a market cap of $12.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.51 and a 200-day moving average of $8.98.

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. Telefônica Brasil had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 7.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Telefônica Brasil will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VIV. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its position in Telefônica Brasil by 12.0% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 83,483 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 8,943 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Telefônica Brasil by 308.7% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 264,192 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,166,000 after buying an additional 199,546 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC boosted its stake in Telefônica Brasil by 85.9% during the second quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 52,110 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 24,073 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Telefônica Brasil by 42.2% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,472 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 6,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 1.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 393,618 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,238,000 after acquiring an additional 5,983 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.16% of the company’s stock.

Telefônica Brasil Company Profile

Telefônica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mobile telecommunications company in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G, as well as mobile value-added and wireless roaming services.

Further Reading

