Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Releases Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.330-0.350 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.340. The company issued revenue guidance of $229.0 million-$233.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $231.8 million. Tenable also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.210-1.230 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TENB shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Tenable from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Tenable from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Tenable from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Westpark Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tenable in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Tenable in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.63.

Shares of TENB opened at $39.08 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of -76.63 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.51. Tenable has a fifty-two week low of $35.25 and a fifty-two week high of $53.50.

In related news, COO Mark C. Thurmond sold 2,209 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.72, for a total value of $89,950.48. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 35,480 shares in the company, valued at $1,444,745.60. This trade represents a 5.86 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 2,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.72, for a total value of $114,056.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 281,536 shares in the company, valued at $11,464,145.92. This trade represents a 0.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,654 shares of company stock valued at $862,879 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable Vulnerability Management, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable Cloud Security, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable Identity Exposure, a solution to secure Active Directory environments; Tenable Web App Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; Tenable Attack Surface Management, an external attack surface management solution; Tenable Security Center, an on-premises solution that provides a risk-based view of an organization’s IT, security and compliance posture; and Tenable OT Security, an operational technology security solution which provides threat detection, asset tracking, vulnerability management, and configuration control capabilities.

