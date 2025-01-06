Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Trading 1.3% Higher After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) were up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Monday after Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on the stock from $411.00 to $492.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock. Tesla traded as high as $426.43 and last traded at $415.86. Approximately 35,273,547 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 78,854,469 shares. The stock had previously closed at $410.44.

TSLA has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Tesla from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Tesla from $254.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Tesla from $197.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $195.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $292.97.

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.21, for a total value of $975,191.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 108,965 shares in the company, valued at $40,775,792.65. This represents a 2.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.02, for a total transaction of $34,602,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,868,508. The trade was a 94.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 514,886 shares of company stock valued at $169,393,831. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Tesla by 35,611.2% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 11,054,391 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,892,160,000 after buying an additional 11,023,436 shares during the last quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP boosted its holdings in Tesla by 347.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP now owns 4,818,600 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $953,505,000 after buying an additional 6,764,300 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 21,816.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 5,902,416 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,167,970,000 after buying an additional 5,875,484 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 24,377,822 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $6,377,970,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Tesla by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,344,526 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,921,548,000 after buying an additional 2,511,488 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $362.37 and its 200 day moving average is $274.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $1.33 trillion, a PE ratio of 113.93, a PEG ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 2.36.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. Tesla had a net margin of 13.07% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The firm had revenue of $25.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $25.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

